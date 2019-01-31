This is a Civil Defense Wind Advisory update at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Districts of North and South Kohala on Hawaii Island. This Wind Advisory means sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts over 50 mph are forecasted.

Due to the Wind Advisory for North and South Kohala Districts, please take the following precautions:

Secure or remove outdoor items around your property that may be affected by strong winds.

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution and be alert for debris on roadways.

Be aware that downed trees, power disruption, and road closures may occur without notice.

Please stay clear of downed power lines and report downed lines to authorities.

The strong winds can send trees, branches, and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds this strong can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

