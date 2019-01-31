 

   

Categorized | Sci-Tech, Volcano

Talk on using drones over the 2018 Kilauea Eruption Thursday (Jan 31)

Posted on January 31, 2019. Tags: , , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

On Thursday (Jan 31) Dr. Ryan Perroy, Director of UH-Hilo’s Spatial Data Analysis and Visualization Laboratory, presents drone imagery and video collected by his team during Kīlauea’s 2018 eruption and talks about lessons learned.

His talk begins at 7 p.m. in the University Classroom Building (UCB), Room 100, on the main UH-Hilo campus, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo.

Free and open to the public. No reservations required.

Details are posted on the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website – “HVO News” corner at volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo/

For more information, email askHVO@usgs.gov or call 808-967-7328.


