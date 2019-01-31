MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawaiʻi, announces the launch of their inaugural 2019 Water Conservation Poster Contest, open to all keiki kindergarten through fifth grade. Entries are due on Friday, March 22, 2019, in celebration of World Water Day.

This year’s theme is “Water, Our Most Precious Resource,” which is also the DWS motto. Students will be asked to creatively interpret why drinking water resources need to be valued, protected and conserved, as well as offer suggestions for incorporating water conservation practices into their daily lives. Conservation resources, as well as the DWS video ­— Water, Our Most Precious Resource, is available on the DWS website as a reference for ideas. The poster contest aims to increase awareness and encourage the wise and efficient use of our most precious resource, fresh drinking water.

An original piece of artwork (no computer graphics or photographs) using any medium except three-dimensional objects, chalk, charcoal or oil-based crayon, should be submitted on a flat 11 x 17-inch paper. Entries must be submitted with a completed entry form to any of the DWS offices islandwide in Hilo, Kona, Waimea or Kaʻū. The entry form, complete contest rules, and additional information are available online at www.hawaiidws.org or can be obtained by contacting DWS at (808) 961-8050 or by email at dws@hawaiidws.org.

Prizes will be awarded and an awards ceremony will be held in May. Winning entries will be showcased.

The Department of Water Supply is a semi-autonomous agency of the County of Hawai‘i that is governed by the Water Board. Founded in 1949, its primary function is to provide domestic water service through its 23 water systems throughout the Big Island. The Department continually strives to provide safe, dependable, high quality, potable water at a reasonable cost. For more information, visit www.hawaiidws.org.

