MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department wants football fans and people participating in celebrations this coming Super Bowl weekend to remember to keep your head in the game and follow some easy safety tips provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you plan to drive: Don’t drink

Be a designated sober driver, help save lives. Remember these tips on game night:

Take your role as designated driver seriously. While at the party, enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks. Refrain from any alcoholic beverages or drugs. People are relying on you.

Always buckle your seat belt and require your passengers to do the same. Don’t start the car until all passengers’ seat belts are buckled.

Remember: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Even if they make a fuss in the moment, they’ll thank you later.

If you plan to drink: Don’t drive

Before you ever leave the house, make a plan for having a fun, safe night out. Follow these safety tips, and you’ll be on your way to your own Super Bowl win.

You know the rules—it’s illegal to drive drunk. Before you head out for the Super Bowl party, make a game plan that includes a sober driver—someone who will not drink at all, and will safely bring you home.

Remember that alcohol isn’t the only substance that can keep you from driving safely: Marijuana, like many other drugs, affects a driver’s ability to react to their surroundings. Driving is a complex task, and marijuana slows reaction times, affecting the driver’s ability to drive safely.

Make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If he or she decided to drink unexpectedly, don’t worry about insulting them. Call a cab or call someone else who you know hasn’t been drinking.

Don’t let friends (and fans) drive drunk. Help arrange a safe way for them to get home, too.

When you ride home with your sober driver, make sure you—and your driver—wear your seat belts. It’s your best defense in a crash.

When you ride home with your sober driver, make sure you—and your driver—wear your seat belts. It’s your best defense in a crash. Remember, walking impaired can also be dangerous. Designate a sober friend to walk home with you.

If you find yourself unable to get home safely, ask the host if you can stay for the night.

If you’re hosting the Super Bowl party:

Want to win the night? Designate a responsible sober driver to help your guests get home safely.

Ask your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance, or help them coordinate with other party-goers’ designated drivers.

If you don’t drink, offer to drive guests home.

Encourage your drinking guests to pace themselves, eat food, and drink plenty of water.

Serve a selection of non-alcoholic drinks.

Do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who served the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, you could face jail time if you host a party where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



