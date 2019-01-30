 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of January 21-27, 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 21, 2019, through January 27, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-eight (28) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.  Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.  Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 77 DUI arrests compared with 73 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 0 0
North Hilo 0 0
South Hilo 5 15
Puna 7 17
Kaʻū 1 3
Kona 11 30
South Kohala 4 12
North Kohala 0 0
Island Total 28 77

There have been 53 major accidents so far this year compared with 78 during the same period last year, a decrease of 32.1 percent.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


