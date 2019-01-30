MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 21, 2019, through January 27, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-eight (28) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 77 DUI arrests compared with 73 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 5 15 Puna 7 17 Kaʻū 1 3 Kona 11 30 South Kohala 4 12 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 28 77

There have been 53 major accidents so far this year compared with 78 during the same period last year, a decrease of 32.1 percent.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



