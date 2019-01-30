MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Section, will be offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course at the Pahala Pool from February 4 – 8, 2019, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The course fee is $75.

Participants will be required to pass a prerequisite test. Please contact the Pahala Pool at 928-8177 to schedule a prerequisite test. The course fee and registration forms, which can be obtained at the Pahala Pool, are due immediately following the completion of the prerequisite test.

The prerequisite test will include:

300-yard continuous swim using the front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both;

2 minutes of treading water, without using hands; and

Completion of a timed event in 1 minute 40 seconds : Starting in the water, swim 20 yards, retrieve a 10-pound brick from the deep end, and return the brick to the starting point, and exit the water.



Participants will be responsible for providing their own supplies, including CPR mask, swimsuit, goggles, towel, American Red Cross Lifeguard Manual, etc. The manual can be downloaded for free at: www.redcross.org/take-a-class/…

For more information about becoming a certified American Red Cross Lifeguard, contact your nearest County swimming pool, or the Parks and Recreation Aquatics Specialist at 961-8694.

