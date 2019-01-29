MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Josephine Miranda, a 28-year-old female known to frequent the Waikoloa area.

She is wanted on several bench warrants for Criminal Contempt of Court.

Miranda is described as being 5-feet-7 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black shoulder length hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact Officer Marco K. Segobia of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 936-6082 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

