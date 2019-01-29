 

   

Military convoys from Kawaihae to PTA Wednesday (Jan 30)

MEDIA RELEASE

Military convoys traveling from Kawaihae to Pohakuloa Training Area Wednesday (Jan 30). There will be two convoys (separated by time and space) beginning at 11 a.m. and ending no later than 3 p.m.

Local motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often travelling at slower than normal speeds.

The US Army at PTA appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of Hawaii Island communities. To report concerns related to convoy movements contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mi…


