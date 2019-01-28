MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing the Pahoa Community Aquatic Center will reopen on February 6, 2019, at 9 a.m., following a blessing ceremony. The public is invited to attend the blessing ceremony.

“We have hit another milestone in lava recovery efforts and are excited to have an opening date for the Pahoa pool. Mahalo to Royal Pools of Hawaii for staying on schedule and working closely with the Department during the restoration work,” said Roxcie Waltjen, Director of Parks and Recreation.

“The pool will open with an adjusted schedule until we fill two vacant full-time Pahoa lifeguard positions. Interviews for these positions are expected be completed by February 5th. This adjusted schedule will ensure that we have enough lifeguards to keep the pool open and that we have two lifeguards on duty in case of emergencies. Even with this adjusted schedule, we will be able to have a free swim schedule and teach water aerobics, and the USA swim team will still be able to practice,” Waltjen said.

Pahoa Pool Adjusted Schedule:

Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

The Department thanks pool users and the general public for their patience during this closure.

For more information, or to get a swim schedule for the Pahoa Pool, please contact Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Division, at 961-8694. You can also email inquiries to aquatics@hawaiicounty.gov

