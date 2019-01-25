MEDIA RELEASE

Three North Kohala residents were arrested and charged with a variety of narcotics and weapons offenses.

On Wednesday (January 23) officers from the Area II Vice section, Area II Special Enforcement Unit and North Kohala Patrol and Community Policing sections served a search warrant at a residence in the 53-4000 block of Akoni Pule Highway. During the search, officers recovered 2.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 17.4 grams of suspected marijuana, three firearms and ammunition. Officers also recovered over $2000 in US currency for forfeiture.

Arrested at the scene was 37-year-old Joseph Emeliano, 33-year-old Courtney Emeliano and 44-year-old Stacy Okubo.

On Thursday (January 24), Joseph Emeliano was charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree, three counts of ownership/possession (of a firearm) prohibited, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony drug offense, alteration of identification marks (on a firearm) prohibited and not having a valid permit to acquire firearm(s). His bail was set at $28,250.

Courtney Emeliano was also charged on Thursday with promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and two counts of mandatory registration of firearms. Her bail was set at $12,000.

Stacy Okubo was charged with ownership/possession (of ammunition) and promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree on Thursday as well. His bail was set at $5,250.

All three suspects were detained at the Kona cellblock pending their initial appearance in court on Friday (January 25).

Police encourage members of the public to report suspected narcotics activity to the Police Department’s Ice Hotlines at 329-“ZERO-ICE” (329-0423) for information pertaining to the Districts of Kaū, Kona, South Kohala and North Kohala, and at 934-“VICE” (934-8423) for information pertaining to the Districts of Puna, South Hilo, North Hilo and Hāmākua.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



