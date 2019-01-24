MEDIA RELEASE

Affected Area: Papaikou (Honolii Bridge to Kalaoa Camp Road), South Hilo, Hawai‘i This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) update for Thursday, January 24, 2019.

As of Thursday morning (Jan 24), DWS’s Papaikou Well is offline. DWS personnel made adjustments to the water system to maintain water service to customers. However, DWS is requesting Papaikou customers reduce daily water usage by 10% in order to maintain service to all. Listed are some ways to reach the 10% water conservation goal:

Wash only full loads of laundry or dishes at a time.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Keep a container of drinking water in the refrigerator. Use drinking water wisely.

Do not let water run unnecessarily. Turn the water off when you brush your teeth.

Do not fill up the bathtub; shower instead.

Turn the showerhead off when washing your hair and only use water to wet and rinse.

Do not flush toilets unnecessarily.

Review and reduce frequency of irrigation schedule (if applicable) by adjusting timers appropriately.

All irrigation and agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum.

DWS must still investigate and determine the causes of Papaikou Well breakdown. Thus, the repair timeframe is undetermined at this time. The community’s cooperation and patience are appreciated.

For more information on water conservation, visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



