The Hawaii Writers Guild will present its first authors reading of the new year on Wednesday, February 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Thelma Parker Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Hwy in Waimea.

Writers’ Voices is an evening of original readings by Guild members.

Readers at the February Writers’ Voices will include Guild members Amara Cudney and Bruce Stern from Waikoloa, Louise Riofrio from Waimea and Bob Lupo from Hakalau.

“We’re keeping it to four readers, so there will be plenty of time for discussion and questions after the readings,” said Joy Fisher, Guild public relations director.

Although all the readings this time will be prose, the diversity of the fiction and nonfiction promises a wide variety of interesting subject matter.

Amara Cudney will be reading from her book-in-progress, Words She Couldn’t Say, a young adult novel about how events that we think have ruined us are often the ones that cause the deepest healing.

Bruce Stern will read a selection from his recently published book, The Fuel Saver Conspiracy, A Peter Jones Mystery. A novel idea turns into a threatening game with huge stakes for Peter Jones. Surveillance, corporate malfeasance, shell corporations and menacing people all play a role in this story of how a new invention opens the door to danger and intrigue.

Louise Riofrio will read a passage from her most recent nonfiction book, Discovery: Alaska to Hawaii and the Pacific, about the southern explorations of Alaska natives spanning a period of 6,000 years.

Bob Lupo will read an excerpt from his second published novel, Extremities-4, which he describes as “an adult morality tale about the perils of being human and animal.” A satire on human nature, Extremities-4 tells the story of four afflicted individuals vilified and chased by society because of a Simian-like disease of the limbs.

The Hawaii Writers Guild is an independent association of professional writers engaged in the promotion of cultural enrichment. The semi-monthly readings are free and open to the public.

Pictures and stories of past readings are posted on the Guild website at www.hawaiiwritersguild.com/gui…

For additional information or directions contact Joy Fisher at 238-0551.

