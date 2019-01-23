MEDIA RELEASE

Hōnaunau, HI – Puˋuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park announced Tuesday (Jan 22) that the park’s visitor center has been reopened through an agreement with the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association (HPPA). HPPA employees are providing park information to park visitors during normal hours of operation. Visitors should visit the park website at nps.gov/puho while planning their visit to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.

Puˋuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park announced on January 12th that the park reopened the visitor center restrooms and was providing trash collection in the park through the use of Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds.

While the outdoor areas of the park will remain accessible, the parking area will remain closed.

While basic visitor services have been restored, other services may be limited or unavailable during the lapse in appropriations, including visitor centers, ranger talks and programs.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown

