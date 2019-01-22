MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON – Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration screened 2.18 million passengers yesterday, Monday, Jan. 21. Overall, 99.9 percent of passengers waited less than 30 minutes and 93.1 percent of passengers waited less than 15 minutes. In TSA Pre✓® lanes, passengers on average waited less than 5 minutes. Please refer to the table below for top airport specific wait times.

Yesterday’s complete figures show that TSA experienced a national rate of 7.5 percent of unscheduled absences compared to a 3.3 percent rate one year ago on the same weekday, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018; many employees are reporting that they are not able to report to work due to financial limitations.

While national average wait times are within normal TSA times of 30 minutes for standard lanes and 10 minutes for TSA Pre✓®, some airports experienced longer than usual wait times. Below are yesterday’s maximum wait times experienced by passengers in standard and TSA Pre✓® lanes at the top 42 U.S. airports.

In coordination with airport and airlines partners, TSA continues to carry out its mission by optimizing resources, managing consolidation efforts, and ensuring screening lanes are properly staffed. Airports may exercise contingency plans due to call-outs and traveler volume in order to maintain effective security standards. Travelers should seek current airline and airport information and should allow enough time to get through the airport and board their flight.

Every day, TSA officers continue to demonstrate great resilience and dedication as they report for duty, ensuring travelers get to their destinations safely. Public support from passengers, industry groups, and community organizations underscores the importance of TSA’s work in securing aviation.

