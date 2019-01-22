MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 14, 2019, through January 20, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested nineteen, (19), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 49 DUI arrests compared with 50during the same period last year, a decrease of 2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 4 10 Puna 7 10 Kaʻū 0 2 Kona 7 19 South Kohala 1 8 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 19 49

There have been 39 major accidents so far this year compared with 52 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25 percent.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

