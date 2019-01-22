MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi police recovered a large cache of illegal narcotics during the execution of a search warrant at a Pāhoa residence.

On January 18, 2019 (Friday) officers and detectives from the Area I Vice Section, Criminal Investigations Section, and Criminal Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Ainaloa subdivision in the Puna District and recovered over 1500 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution, over 580 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged for distribution, over 30 grams of Heroin, over 115 grams of cocaine, over 750 opioid prescription pills and just under $15,000.00 in U.S. currency.

Arrested at the residence were 45-year-old Jason Ledward and 31-year-old Jasmine Enriques, both of Pāhoa.

On Saturday, January 19, 2019, Ledward was charged with three counts of first degree promoting a dangerous drug, two counts of second degree promoting a dangerous drug, fourth degree promoting a harmful drug, second degree commercial promotion of marijuana, and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia and his bail was set at $460,000.00.

Enriques was charged with third degree promoting a dangerous drug and her bail was set at $5000.00.

Both Ledward and Enriques are being held at the East Hawaii Detention Facility, unable to post bail and pending their initial court appearance.

The street value of the seized narcotics is just over $143,000.00 and the U.S. currency was seized for forfeiture.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



