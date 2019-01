MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Daysha Carter who was last seen in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area on January 7, 2019.

Carter is approximately 5-foot-5, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on the location of Carter call Officer Conrad Bidal at the Pāhoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

