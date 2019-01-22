MEDIA RELEASE

Due to unexpected staff shortages in East Hawaiʻi, the Pāpaʽikou Transfer Station will close at 11:00 a.m. today (Tuesday, January 22, 2019), and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 6:00 a.m. For this afternoon, the public can take their trash to the Hilo Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this extremely busy post-holiday week.

Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call our Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270.

