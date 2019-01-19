MEDIA RELEASE

State Highways and Glover Contracting are continuing paving from Papaikou to the Paukaa area of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19). The public can expect long delays reported as long as one hour or more. The road closes to one-way traffic from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It is highly recommended that the public travel earlier or use alternative routes, especially if traveling to or from the West side of the island.

For additional information call the State Highways Division, Hawaii Island at (808) 933-8878 or (808) 933-8866.

