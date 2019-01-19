MEDIA RELEASE

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime lane closures on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190) —

1) NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Markers 31 and 33 on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

2) SOUTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 92 and 95 on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) MOUNTAIN VIEW

Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 13 and 16 on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) NINOLE

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 19.4 in Ninole on Wednesday, Jan. 23, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 4.25 and 4.75 on Saturday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 20, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Kolekole Bridge vicinity of Mile Marker 14.2 on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for bridge repairs.

4) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 4 and 10 on Monday, Jan. 21, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving.

5) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 at Pepeekeo on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

6) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19) —

1) NORTH KONA

Possible alternating lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 90 and 91 on Tuesday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for barricade installations.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 22 and 26 on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 3 and 4 in Kapaau on Tuesday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

