MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 16-year-old female who was reported missing from the Honokaʻa Town area since, (January 16).

She is identified as Hiilei Peneku, about 5-feet-7-inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, long brown hair, light complexion, and has a tattoo of a sunflower on her right shoulder.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Luke Watkins of the Hāmakāa Patrol Division at (808) 775-7533 or email Sergeant Dean Uyetake at dean.uytetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



