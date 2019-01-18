This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory Update for 6 p.m., Friday, January 18, 2019.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flood Advisory for the Kohala and Hamakua Districts of Hawaii Island. Areas may still experience rainfall so please drive carefully.

You will be notified of any changes that may affect your safety. Have a safe weekend. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency

This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory message for 4 p.m., Friday, January 18, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawaii Island North and South Kohala and Hamakua through this afternoon.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

You will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

