MEDIA RELEASE

SOUTH KOHALA – The Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites the community to attend an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Waikoloa Reservoir No. 1 Earthquake Repairs Project in Waimea.

Date:

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Time:

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Place:

Waimea Community Center

65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Kamuela, HI 96743

Project details, schedule, and other information will be provided.

Additional information can be found on our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

