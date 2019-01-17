 

   

Categorized | News

Community meeting on Waikoloa reservoir earthquake repairs project

Posted on January 17, 2019. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

SOUTH KOHALA – The Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites the community to attend an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Waikoloa Reservoir No. 1 Earthquake Repairs Project in Waimea.

Date:
Thursday, January 24, 2019
Time:
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Place:
Waimea Community Center
65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Kamuela, HI 96743

Project details, schedule, and other information will be provided.

Additional information can be found on our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: