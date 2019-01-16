MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park will be closed from January 22 – February 7, 2019, due to water line repairs.

The presence of large machinery and open trenches as Department staff work to reroute the park’s water lines will make the beach park hazardous to visitors.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, and thanks to the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary closure.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



