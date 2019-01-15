UPDATED (8:13 p.m. on 1/15/2019)

Hawaii Island Police have located Anthony Mooney-Kanahele. Police thank you for the tips and assistance.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old boy Anthony Mooney-Kanahele who was reported missing on Tuesday (Jan 15). He was last seen at Keaau Middle School in Puna. Mooney-Kanahele is about 4 feet, 8 inches tall, about 90 pounds, was last seen wearing a red Keaau Middle School t-shirt, black shorts, blue and white rubber slippers. Mooney-Kanahele is in need of asthma medication.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or 965-2716.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

