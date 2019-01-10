MEDIA RELEASE

The National Weather Service has canceled the High Surf Advisory for North facing shores of Hawaii Island. The High Surf Advisory for East facing shores remains in place through 6 p.m. today. A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property form the surf.

Surf is forecast to continue through this evening from Upolu Point to Cape Kumukahi.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are in effect:

State Department of Transportation has closed the Hamakua bound lane of Bayfront Highway. Use Kamehameha Avenue as an alternate route.

County Parks and Recreation has closed Laupahoehoe Boat Ramp.

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affect shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

This will be the last message for this event unless forecast conditions change. Thank you for listening. This is your Hawai`i County Civil Defense Agency.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



