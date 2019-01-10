By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 9 p.m. alarm Wednesday (Jan 9) to Hawaiian Acres Road B between roads four and five for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a single-story, wooden 25-foot by 30-foot post and pier structure engulfed in flames. No occupants were found at the scene, and no electrical lines were connected to the structure.

Due to the lack of fire hydrants crews used their tanker unit to supply water to extinguish the fire which they had under control by 9:25 p.m. and it was declared out at 10:45 p.m.

The owner of the home is unknown, there were no injuries reported fighting the blaze the cause of which is under investigation.

