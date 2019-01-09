MEDIA RELEASE

Long-time County engineer David Yamamoto has been confirmed by the Hawai‘i County Council as the new Director of Public Works. His appointment is effective February 1, 2019.

Yamamoto, a registered Professional Engineer, has more than 26 years of experience as an engineer and program management professional. He has held the position of Building Chief in Public Works’ Building Division since 2012.

Yamamoto, a United States Air Force veteran, joined the County of Hawai‘i in 1995 as a Civil Engineer III, and prior to that, he worked at the State Department of Health from 1992.

“We are really pleased that David agreed to take on this challenging job,” said Mayor Harry Kim. “David has done great work for the County for many years and has vast experience which will help us greatly.”

