MEDIA RELEASE

Chief Paul K. Ferreira has announced promotions of four employees from the rank of Lieutenant to Captain and one employee from Major to Assistant Chief.

Police Lieutenant Miles Chong, a 24-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Area I CIS), is now Police Captain, Area II Kaʻū Patrol.

Police Lieutenant Jeremie Evangelista, a 24-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Area II South Kohala Patrol), is now Police Captain, Area II North Kohala Patrol.

Police Lieutenant Sherry Bird, a 20-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Area II CIS), is now Police Captain, Area II South Kohala Patrol.

Police Lieutenant John Briski, a 20-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Records & Identification), is now Police Captain, Area I Puna Patrol. (Effective January 16).

Police Major Samuel Thomas, a 36-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Administrative Services Division), is now Assistant Chief, Administrative Bureau.

