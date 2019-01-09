MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police received several complaints of a reckless driver that had been reported periodically in the area of the Fern Acres subdivision. Police responded to the complaint at about 11:45 a.m., observed a gray primer colored four-door sedan that matched the description given of the reckless driver. The vehicle was parked near the shoulder of the roadway with a single occupant/driver in the vehicle.

Police identified the driver as 21-year-old James Smith Jr. of Mountain View. Police discovered that Smith had two outstanding warrants, no driver’s license, no insurance and the vehicle had the vehicle identification numbers removed. While investigating the vehicle id number police observed a glass pipe related to drug use and recovered the vehicle, and arrested Smith.

Police obtained a search warrant (01-09-2019) and searched the vehicle recovering the glass pipe observed earlier and more drug-related paraphernalia and packets related to drug use.

Smith was charged with an array of offenses that includes the two outstanding warrants. He is being held in lieu of $14,000.00 bail pending a court appearance on, (January 11).

Police encourage the public to continue to report suspicious activity and report crimes in their area so police can take action. The public can call the non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or 911 for emergencies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



