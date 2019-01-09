This is a Hawaii County Civil Defense high surf message for 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for East facing shores of Hawaii Island today through Thursday. A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf is forecast to continue through this evening in the area from Upolu Point to Cape Kumukahi then gradually subside Thursday. The highest threat will coincide with the high tide, which occurs around 6 in the morning.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

State Department of Transportation has Closed Bayfront Highway in both directions. Use Kamehameha Avenue as an alternate route.

County Parks and Recreation has Closed Laupahoehoe Boat Ramp.

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety. Thank you for listening. This is your Hawai’i County Civil Defense Agency.

