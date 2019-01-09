 

   

County reports all transfer stations are open

Posted on January 9, 2019.

MEDIA RELEASE

All West Hawai`i transfer stations are open and operating as of Sunday, January 6, 2019. The Solid Waste Division of the Department of Environmental Management thanks our West Hawai`i patrons for their patience and understanding during last week’s unexpected post-holiday staffing shortage.

Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for current information, or call our Solid Waste Division Office at 961-8270.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank everyone for doing their part in responsibly disposing of solid waste and greenwaste, and ensuring that our island home continues to be a clean and safe paradise.


