MEDIA RELEASE

SOUTH HILO – The Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites the community to attend an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Kaʻieʻie Mauka Facility Improvements Project near the top of Kaʻieʻie Road in Pāpaʻikou.

Date: Monday, January 14, 2019

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Pāpaʻikou Community Center

27-228 Maluna Place, Pāpa`ikou, HI 96781 (next to Pāpaʻikou Gym)

Project details, schedule, and other information will be provided.

Additional information can be found on our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



