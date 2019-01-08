 

   

News

Community meeting for the Kaʻieʻie Mauka facility improvements project in Pāpaʻikou

Posted on January 8, 2019. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

SOUTH HILO – The Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites the community to attend an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Kaʻieʻie Mauka Facility Improvements Project near the top of Kaʻieʻie Road in Pāpaʻikou.

Date: Monday, January 14, 2019
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Place: Pāpaʻikou Community Center
27-228 Maluna Place, Pāpa`ikou, HI 96781 (next to Pāpaʻikou Gym)

Project details, schedule, and other information will be provided.

Additional information can be found on our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.


