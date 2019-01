MEDIA RELEASE

On Saturday, (January 5), Officers responded to a theft of chickens at the Waimea Elementary School Malaai Garden area located behind the school.

When workers returned to the garden, the outer gate was found open, and seven, (7), of the school’s chickens, were missing.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the chickens or suspects responsible for the theft. If you have any information, please contact Sergeant Jason Berryhill at (808) 887-3080

