MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 1, 2019, through January 6, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested fourteen, (14), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 14 DUI arrests compared with 17 during the same period last year, a decrease of 17.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 4 4 Puna 1 1 Ka‘ū 1 1 Kona 6 6 South Kohala 2 2 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 14 14

There have been 14 major accidents so far this year compared with 16 during the same period last year, a decrease of 12.5 percent.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

