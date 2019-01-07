MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Keonaona “Keone” Kahookaulana, a 60-year-old Puna man. Kahookaulana is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, is about 180 pounds, has black and grey hair.

Kahookaulana was last seen wearing a white and blue flannel jacket, and black spandex pants with orange flowers. He was last seen about 12 noon on Monday (Jan 7) at Walmart in Hilo. Kahookaulana is in need of medication.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

