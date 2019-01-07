MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, January 7- Gasoline prices in Hawaii have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.51/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.22/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on January 7 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.59/g in 2018, $3.00/g in 2017, $2.68/g in 2016, $3.48/g in 2015 and $3.94/g in 2014.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 7.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 18.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 19.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 26.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.02/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.06/g.

Anchorage- $2.88/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

Honolulu- $3.12/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g.

“After a brief hiccup that saw the nation’s average gas price rise for two days last week, the overall trend remains in favor of lower gas prices, even as oil prices have rallied. The window for cheap gas prices continues to close, however, and by mid-February will likely be completely closed- so do take advantage of the low prices while they last,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While eleven states are seeing their statewide average under $2 per gallon, nearly half of the nation’s gas stations are selling under $2 per gallon. In fact, while the average price remains higher, the median gas price in the U.S. sits at $2.07 per gallon- much of which can be blamed on much higher gas prices on the West Coast- where more relief in the form of lower prices can be expected.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



