MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are renewing their request seeking information related to a murder investigation.

On, (November 24, 2018), the body of 45-year-old Denton Freitas of Mountain View was found on Anthurium Road in Mountain View in the Puna District. This after patrol officers responded to the Fern Acres Subdivision at about 1:45 p.m., after receiving reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

An autopsy determined that Freitas died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue to follow up on leads, however, ask that anyone who may have information about this homicide to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.go….

