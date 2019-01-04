MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dohnavynne E. Kahalioumi, a 32-year-old male who resides in the Kona District.

He is wanted on a “no-bail” bench warrant for criminal contempt of court.

Kahalioumi is described as 5-feet-9-inches, approximately 195 pounds, with short black hair.

Kahalioumi is reported to frequent the Kealakehe and Old Industrial areas during the daytime and the Coconut Grove Marketplace at night.

Anyone with information on Kahalioumi’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



