Police DUI stats for the week of December 24-30, 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of December 24,  through December  30, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested nineteen, (19), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,092 DUI arrests compared with 1,156 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 0 9
North Hilo 0 4
South Hilo 6 278
Puna 2 218
Kaʻū 0 23
Kona 9 465
South Kohala 2 85
North Kohala 0 10
Island Total 19 1,092

There have been 1,135 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,365 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.8 percent.

To date, there were 30 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


