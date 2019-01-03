MEDIA RELEASE

Do you know of a special property in Hawai‘i County that should be permanently preserved? The County of Hawai‘i Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Commission (PONC) is seeking suggestions from the public regarding lands that should be preserved because of cultural or historic significance.

Properties might qualify for preservation because they offer opportunities for education, public access to beaches or mountains, and outdoor recreation. Such nominations for preservation could be beaches, coastal areas, forests, places of natural beauty or involve the protection of natural resources lands and watersheds for general benefits to the public. Suggestion forms are due by 4:30 p.m. on February 28, 2019.

To obtain a form to suggest properties, click on PONC 2019 Suggestion Form-Fillable, or mail your request for a form at County Property Management Division, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 1101, Hilo, HI 96720.

Past open space purchases total 4,450.8655 acres. Properties acquired were: Waipi‘o Lookout in Hāmākua; Kahua Olohu in Nā‘ālehu; Kahuku Coastal and Kāwā oceanfront parcels in Ka‘ū; Hale O Kaili, Hāwī Banyan Trees, Kaiholena, Pa‘o‘o properties in North Kohala; Kīpapa Park, ‘O‘oma, White Sands Mauka, in North Kona; Pohoiki Bay in Puna.

The PONC funds are derived from 2% of Hawai‘i County’s annual real property tax revenues.

The Commission meets every other month at the Hilo County Building or the West Hawai’i Civic Center, and public testimony is welcome. For information on the property selection process, click on this link: Process for Property Acquisition with Funds from the PONC Fund .

For further information, please contact Maxine Cutler, Property Management Division, at (808) 961-8069 or click on this link: County of Hawaii, PONC Public Website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



