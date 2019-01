MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Honoka‘a Pool is closed until April 2, 2019 while repairs and upgrades are completed on the pool and the building housing the administration office, changing rooms and showers.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and thanks pool users and the general public for their patience.

For more information, please call the Recreation Division at 961-8740.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google