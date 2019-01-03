MEDIA RELEASE

NORTH KONA – The Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites the community to attend an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Waiʻaha Water System Improvement (Transmission) Project in the Waiʻaha area along Māmalahoa Highway from Water Pipe Road (south of UCC Hawaiʻi Coffee) to Kamila Place (near Iokepa Estates).

Date: Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Kona Imin Center

76-5877 Old Government Road, Hōlualoa, HI 96725

Project details, schedule, and other information will be provided. Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2019.

Additional information can be found on our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org

