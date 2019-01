MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kikiloi Lokosuka who is wanted for questioning regarding a Violation of Order investigation which took place on, (November 26), at Kealakehe Intermediate School.

Police ask you to call the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 if you know his whereabouts.

