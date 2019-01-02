MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Health Care System East Hawaii Region Annual Public Meeting and Forum on Community Needs

Saturday, January 12, 2019

1:30—2:30 p.m.

Ka‘u Hospital

1 Kamani Street in Pahala

The East Hawaii Regional Board of Directors of the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (HHSC) is holding its annual community meeting on Saturday, January 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Ka‘u Hospital, located at 1 Kamani Street in Pahala.

All residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

An overview of the operations and financial condition of all facilities as well as a view toward the future will be presented. Ample time will be available for community members to share their perspectives and concerns regarding access to health care services.

“I would like to encourage everyone who has an interest in our hospitals and regional health system to bring your questions and concerns to this meeting,” said Dr. Daniel Belcher, Chair of the East Hawai’i Regional Board of HHSC.

For more information: Terry Larson, Regional Board Executive Assistant at 315-7558.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



