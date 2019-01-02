MEDIA RELEASE
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces its 2019 closure schedule for Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Kahalu‘u Beach Park and Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach. Monthly closures are necessary to maintain and repair high-use parks, without exposing park patrons to potential hazards associated with large-scale maintenance work.
Located in Puna, Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park will be closed on the third Thursday of each month and reopened at 9 a.m. on the following day. The closure dates are:
- January 17
- February 21
- March 21
- April 18
- May 16
- June 20
- July 18
- August 15
- September 19
- October 17
- November 21
- December 19
Located in North Kona, Kahalu‘u Beach Park will be closed until 10 a.m. on the first or second Tuesday of each month. The closure dates are:
- January 8
- February 5
- March 5
- April 9
- May 7
- June 4
- July 9
- August 6
- September 3
- October 8
- November 5
- December 3
Located in South Kohala, Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach will be closed all day on the following dates:
- January 9-10
- February 6-7
- March 6-7
- April 10-11
- May 14-16
- June – No scheduled closures
- July – No scheduled closures
- August – No scheduled closures
- September 10-12
- October 16-17
- November 13-14
- December 11-12
The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation during these temporary closures.
For more information, please contact Parks & Recreation Administration office at 961-8311 or parks_recreation@hawaiicounty….
Leave a Reply