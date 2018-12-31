MEDIA RELEASE

(Kailua-Kona) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources is reminding the public that West Hawai‘i State Parks will close early at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, New Year’s Eve. Parks closing early include Hāpuna, Kīholo and Kekaha Kai (Mahai’ula and Kua Bay sections).

“We are closing the parks early to discourage use of fireworks, which are prohibited in state parks, and to protect the public and natural resources of the area,” said DLNR Chairperson Suzanne Case.

The parks will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 – Kekaha Kai (Mahai’ula and Kua Bay sections) will open at 8 a.m. and Hāpuna and Waialea from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

