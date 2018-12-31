MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police in the Puna District continued with enforcement efforts in the Leilani Estates area on December 28, 2018, and arrested and charged seven people wanted for outstanding warrants. In a continued effort to safeguard the neighborhood of Leilani Estates, police conducted another sweep in the area specifically aimed at unlawful occupancy of residences. Police plan on performing additional projects similar to this.

Police arrested and charged the following people for outstanding warrants; Victoria Sanchez-Barr, a 32-year old female from Pāhoa Village; 33-year old Claude Carvalho and 32-year old Corina Gorospe, both of Hawaiian Beaches; Tatiana Cortes, a 25-year old female from Hawaiian Beaches, James Bachman, a 38-year old male from Nanawale Estates; 29-year old Sione Sipingao of Leilani Estates, and Terrah Brott, a 32-year old female with no permanent address. (No mugshot photos available for Cortes and Sipingao)

Police encourage the public to provide information that can assist in these types of projects by calling Officer Jeremy Kubojiri of the Puna District at 808-965-2716, or call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

