MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police have arrested and charged a Kona robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, December 26, 2018, just before noon, Kona patrol officers responded to the 76-5900 block of the Hōlualoa area where a 71-year old male reported that his backpack was taken by force. The victim sustained minor injuries while being struck and from falling during the attack.

On Thursday (December 27), Kona police responded to investigate several burglaries, a vehicle entry and a theft in the Honokōhau Industrial area.

On Friday (December 28), Kona Police arrested 22-year old Kyle Arellano, and charged him with multiple offenses to include second degree robbery, two counts of second degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle, fourth degree theft and two counts of discharge of sureties. Arellano’s bail was set at $49,050.

Investigators from the Area II Criminal Investigation Division, Special Enforcement Unit, Community Policing and Patrol Divisions worked together to locate Arellano and to piece together the string of crimes that were committed.

Citizens may continue to come forward with information regarding the robbery, burglaries or vehicle entry and theft, and should contact Detective Corina McLellan at (808) 326-4646, extension 275, or via email at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.g…, or call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

