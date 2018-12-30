MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, Hawai‘i – As we bid aloha to a most eventful 2018, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture, After Dark in the Park talks, and other programs throughout January 2019 – which is Volcano Awareness Month.

Many of the park’s guided hikes and programs like “Life on the Edge,” treks to the Mauna Ulu fissure site, “How It All Started,” and more, continue at no charge. Check the park’s online calendar of events, and look for program flyers posted after 9:30 a.m. on the bulletin board at Kīlauea Visitor Center: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit….

The park is open 24 hours a day. Park programs are free, but entrance fees apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark the calendar for these upcoming events:

Stewardship of Kīpukapuaulu. Help remove troublesome plants at Kīpukapuaulu, home to diverse native forest and understory plants. Bring clippers or pruners, sturdy gloves, a hat, and water. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting permanently stained from morning glory sap. Be prepared for cool and wet or hot and sunny weather. New volunteer? Contact Marilyn Nicholson for more info: nickem@hawaii.rr.com.

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31)

Where: Meet at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, Mauna Loa Road, off Highway 11 in the park.

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for additional planning details: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit….

When: Jan. 5, 11, 18 & 26. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1912, and meet the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea Volcano. Dressed in period costume, Ka‘ū actor-director Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. Dr. Jaggar will take you on a tour of his tiny lab located below the Volcano House to see original seismograph equipment and other early instruments. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up your free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center’s front desk the day of the program. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN). Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Jan. 8, 15, 22 & 29 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at the Kīlauea Visitor Center

Kīlauea Volcano’s 2018 Lower East Rift Zone Eruption. Kīlauea Volcano’s long-lasting East Rift Zone eruption changed abruptly when the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō crater floor collapsed on April 30, 2018, followed by an intrusion of magma downrift. On May 3, lava erupted in the Leilani Estates subdivision; within two weeks, 24 fissures had opened along a 4.2-mile-long segment of the lower East Rift Zone. Fissure 8 soon became the dominant vent, erupting a fast-moving channelized lava flow that reached the ocean, burying 13.7 square miles of land and destroying over 700 structures along the way. Join USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Carolyn Parcheta as she recounts the progression of this dramatic eruption and shares her experiences monitoring it. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series, in partnership with USGS “Volcano Awareness Month.” Free (park entrance fees may apply).

When: Tues., Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Lau Hala Weaving Demonstration. Learn to weave lau hala with leaves (lau) from the ‘Aha Pūhala o Puna weaving club. Hawaiians have used the hala (pandanus) tree for centuries to create many useful and beautiful items. Come create and take home your own small piece of lau hala art. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wed., Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Composer and Artist-in-Residence Glenn McClure Performance. Glenn McClure, composer, educator, and data scientist will perform music and discuss harmonizing the voices of the island – scientists, local musicians and the volcanic environment of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park –into his art. During the residency, McClure will share his creative process through blogs, videos, and more at www.artforbrains.com starting in late December. Sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation and the Friends of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Fri., Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

New Insights from Kīlauea’s 2018 Lower East Rift Zone Eruption. The May–August 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption resulted in numerous new insights into how Kīlauea Volcano works and provided scientists new opportunities to improve their understanding of volcanic hazards. Matt Patrick, a geologist with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, describes the expected and unexpected aspects of the eruption and discusses how the activity might be used to improve his and other scientists’ ability to forecast future hazards on Kīlauea. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series, in partnership with USGS “Volcano Awareness Month.” Free (park entrance fees may apply).

When: Tues., Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Fee-Free Day in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. All fee-charging national parks (including Hawai‘i Volcanoes, Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park and Haleakalā National Park) are FREE today. For a complete list of fee-free dates in 2019, go to www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-….

When: Mon., Jan. 21 all day

Where: All fee-charging national parks in the U.S.

What Happened at the Summit of Kīlauea in 2018? In early May 2018, as the lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu dropped, concern grew that explosive eruptions at the summit of Kīlauea, like those in 1924, could occur. Some explosions did occur, sending plumes of ash high into the air. But what followed was even more dramatic: the largest summit collapse since at least 1800, accompanied by thousands of earthquakes that caused extensive damage to HVO’s building and National Park infrastructure. Along with colleagues, USGS geophysicist Kyle Anderson closely monitored the summit activity as it unfolded, creating models to understand what was happening—and what might happen next. Please join Kyle as he talks about the extraordinary events that took place at Kilauea’s summit this summer and how those events have helped scientists better understand Kīlauea and other volcanoes around the world. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series, in partnership with USGS “Volcano Awareness Month.” Free (park entrance fees may apply).

When: Tues., Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Lei Making Demonstration. Lei making is a skill and art enjoyed in Hawai‘i for countless generations. Lei were constructed of flowers leaves, shells, seeds, feathers and even from the bones or teeth of various animals. Join park rangers and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association staff as they share their knowledge and help you make your own lei. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wed., Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Composer Glenn McClure. Glenn McClure at Avery Fisher Hall Lincoln Center with the Nyack College Choir. Composer Glenn McClure Composer Glenn McClure Aerial view of Kilauea’s summit on july 13, 2018. NPS Photo Weaving a lauhala bracelet. NPS Photo Walk into the past with Dr. Jaggar. NPS Photo Kilauea’s Lower East Rift Zone Fissure 8 vent and lava flow on July 13, 2018. Crater Rim Drive in the crater. NPS Photo Native Hapuu Fern stewardship at the summit. NPS Photo Volunteers remove Koali Awa from Kipukapuaulu. NPS Photo Volunteers remove Morning Glory at Kipukapuaulu. NPS Photo USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist monitors Kilauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone lava flow on June 25, 2018. Making a lei in the wili style. NPS Photo

